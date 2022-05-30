eMagin (NYSE:EMAN) versus nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) Head to Head Survey

eMagin (NYSE:EMAN – Get Rating) and nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

41.3% of eMagin shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.7% of nLIGHT shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.5% of eMagin shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.8% of nLIGHT shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

eMagin has a beta of 1.66, indicating that its stock price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, nLIGHT has a beta of 2.37, indicating that its stock price is 137% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares eMagin and nLIGHT’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio eMagin $26.05 million 1.92 -$5.21 million ($0.08) -8.51 nLIGHT $270.15 million 1.94 -$29.67 million ($0.75) -15.67

eMagin has higher earnings, but lower revenue than nLIGHT. nLIGHT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than eMagin, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares eMagin and nLIGHT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets eMagin -0.95% -23.26% -7.52% nLIGHT -11.76% -9.81% -7.91%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for eMagin and nLIGHT, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score eMagin 0 0 0 0 N/A nLIGHT 0 1 2 1 3.00

nLIGHT has a consensus price target of $29.40, indicating a potential upside of 150.21%. Given nLIGHT’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe nLIGHT is more favorable than eMagin.

Summary

nLIGHT beats eMagin on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

eMagin Company Profile (Get Rating)

eMagin Corporation engages in the design, develop, manufacture, and market of organic light-emitting diode (OLED) miniature displays on-silicon micro displays, virtual imaging products that utilize OLED micro displays, and related products in the United States and internationally. It offers super video graphics array (SVGA) + OLED micro displays; digital SVGA OLED-XL; super extended graphics array OLED-XL/XLS; video graphics array OLED-XL; and widescreen ultra-extended graphics array OLED-XL. The company also provides design reference kits, which include a micro display and associated electronics to help original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) to evaluate micro display products; near-eye virtual imaging modules that incorporate its OLED-on-silicon micro displays with its lenses and electronic interfaces for integration into OEM products; prism optics, a molded plastic prism lens that permits its AMOLED micro displays to provide realistic images that can be viewed for extended periods with reduced eye-fatigue; and driver boards. Its products are used in military aviation helmets, military weapons sights and targeting systems, night vision and thermal imaging devices, training and simulation, visualization for ocular surgery, mobile ultrasound, and augmented reality applications. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Hopewell Junction, New York.

nLIGHT Company Profile (Get Rating)

nLIGHT, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. It operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. The company also provides fiber amplifiers, and beam combination and control systems for use in high-energy laser systems in directed energy applications. It sells its products through direct sales force in the United States, China, South Korea, and European countries, as well as through various independent sales representatives and distributors in Asia, Europe, and South America. The company was formerly known as nLight Photonics Corporation and changed its name to nLIGHT, Inc. in January 2016. nLIGHT, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Camas, Washington.

