Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$64.54.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EMA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Emera to C$60.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Emera from C$66.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. CSFB increased their price objective on Emera from C$63.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Emera to C$66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Emera from C$65.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th.

Shares of Emera stock opened at C$63.32 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$16.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$63.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$61.21. Emera has a 52-week low of C$55.90 and a 52-week high of C$65.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.73, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Emera ( TSE:EMA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.91 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.58 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Emera will post 3.2500002 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a $0.6625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. Emera’s dividend payout ratio is 112.95%.

About Emera

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

