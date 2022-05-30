Endeavour Mining (LON:EDV) Given Buy Rating at Berenberg Bank

Endeavour Mining (LON:EDV – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Friday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 3,000 ($37.75) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 66.39% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on EDV. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 2,500 ($31.46) price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 2,060 ($25.92) price target on shares of Endeavour Mining in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 3,000 ($37.75) price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining in a report on Monday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,375.20 ($29.89).

EDV stock opened at GBX 1,803 ($22.69) on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,927.71 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,816.05. Endeavour Mining has a 12-month low of GBX 1,505 ($18.94) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,176 ($27.38). The company has a market capitalization of £4.48 billion and a PE ratio of 57.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.43.

Endeavour Mining plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold mining company in West Africa. Its project portfolio includes 90% owned Houndé, Mana, Boungou, and Wahgnion mines in Burkina Faso; 85% owned Ity mine located in Côte d'Ivoire; 90% owned Sabodala-Massawa mine situated in Senegal; and Fetekro, Kalana, Bantou, Nabanga, and Afema development projects.

