Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $528.16 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP – Get Rating) (TSE:ENL) will announce $528.16 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Endo International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $522.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $532.37 million. Endo International posted sales of $713.83 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Endo International will report full year sales of $2.31 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.30 billion to $2.31 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.07 billion to $2.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Endo International.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP – Get Rating) (TSE:ENL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.22. Endo International had a negative net margin of 24.82% and a negative return on equity of 72.22%. The firm had revenue of $652.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $637.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

ENDP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Endo International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Endo International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $2.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Endo International from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Endo International from $2.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Endo International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.92.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENDP. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Endo International by 20.2% in the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 5,028 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Endo International by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 320,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 6,572 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Endo International by 36.3% in the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 37,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Endo International in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Endo International by 500.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. 80.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ENDP opened at $0.47 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.13. Endo International has a 1 year low of $0.34 and a 1 year high of $7.07.

Endo International plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. Its Branded Pharmaceuticals segment provides branded prescription products, including XIAFLEX to treat adult patients with Dupuytren's contracture; SUPPRELIN LA to treat central precocious puberty in children; NASCOBAL nasal spray to treat vitamin B12 deficiency; AVEED to treat hypogonadism; QWO, an injectable treatment for moderate to severe cellulite in the buttocks of adult women; PERCOCET to treat moderate-to-moderately-severe pain; TESTOPEL an implantable pellet indicated for TRT in conditions associated with a deficiency or absence of endogenous testosterone; EDEX to treat erectile dysfunction; LIDODERM a topical patch product containing lidocaine for the relief of pain; and products for the pain management and urology.

