Enel Américas S.A. (NYSE:ENIA) Short Interest Up 39.0% in May

Enel Américas S.A. (NYSE:ENIA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,210,000 shares, an increase of 39.0% from the April 30th total of 2,310,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,850,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
NYSE:ENIA traded up $0.06 on Monday, reaching $5.87. The stock had a trading volume of 98,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,475,653. The company has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 0.99. Enel Américas has a 1-year low of $5.14 and a 1-year high of $7.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.76.
Enel Américas (NYSE:ENIA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter. Enel Américas had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 6.15%.
About Enel Américas (Get Rating)
Enel Américas SA, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, operates, generates, transfers, transforms, distributes, and sells electricity using hydroelectric and thermal energy sources in Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, and Peru. As of December 31, 2020, it had 11,269 megawatts of installed generation capacity and 25.6 million distribution customers.
