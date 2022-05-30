Energizer (NYSE:ENR) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.00-$3.30 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.17. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE ENR opened at $31.02 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.70. Energizer has a 52 week low of $29.01 and a 52 week high of $46.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.79, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.03.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $685.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $655.38 million. Energizer had a return on equity of 56.03% and a net margin of 6.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Energizer will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.39%.

ENR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Energizer from $38.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Energizer from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Energizer from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Energizer in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Energizer from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Energizer presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.29.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energizer in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Energizer during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Energizer by 186.8% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Energizer by 107.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Energizer during the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries.

