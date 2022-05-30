Enerplus (ERF) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Enerplus (NYSE: ERF):

5/24/2022 – Enerplus was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Enerplus Corporation, formerly known as Enerplus Resources, is an independent oil and gas production company with resources across Western Canada and the United States. The Company’s resource plays include shallow gas/coal bed methane, tight gas, crude oil waterfloods, Bakken/Tight oil and oil sands located in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba. Enerplus Corporation is based in Alberta, Canada. “

5/24/2022 – Enerplus was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

5/9/2022 – Enerplus had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $17.00 to $18.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/9/2022 – Enerplus had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$26.50 to C$29.00.

5/6/2022 – Enerplus was given a new $20.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/6/2022 – Enerplus had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from $17.50 to $18.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/3/2022 – Enerplus was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/18/2022 – Enerplus had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$19.00 to C$20.00.

4/15/2022 – Enerplus was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

4/14/2022 – Enerplus had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$20.00 to C$23.00.

4/14/2022 – Enerplus had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$24.00 to C$26.50.

4/13/2022 – Enerplus was given a new $20.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/4/2022 – Enerplus was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Enerplus Corporation, formerly known as Enerplus Resources, is an independent oil and gas production company with resources across Western Canada and the United States. The Company’s resource plays include shallow gas/coal bed methane, tight gas, crude oil waterfloods, Bakken/Tight oil and oil sands located in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba. Enerplus Corporation is based in Alberta, Canada. “

3/31/2022 – Enerplus is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE ERF traded up $0.40 on Monday, hitting $14.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 145,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,693,470. Enerplus Co. has a 12-month low of $4.78 and a 12-month high of $14.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.95 and a 200-day moving average of $11.83.

Get Enerplus Co alerts:

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF – Get Rating) (TSE:ERF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $513.15 million for the quarter. Enerplus had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 69.73%. Sell-side analysts expect that Enerplus Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.043 per share. This is an increase from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.73%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Enerplus by 75.5% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 359,923 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,879,000 after purchasing an additional 154,879 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Enerplus by 2.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,205,807 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $9,646,000 after acquiring an additional 30,753 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Enerplus in the fourth quarter worth $5,908,000. Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Enerplus by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 5,100,228 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $53,788,000 after acquiring an additional 875,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Enerplus in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 52.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Enerplus Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerplus Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.