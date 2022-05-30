Engie Sa (OTCMKTS:ENGIY) Short Interest Update

Engie Sa (OTCMKTS:ENGIY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 104,300 shares, a decrease of 25.1% from the April 30th total of 139,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 860,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ENGIY shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Engie from €18.00 ($19.15) to €16.00 ($17.02) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Engie from €14.00 ($14.89) to €15.50 ($16.49) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Engie from €17.00 ($18.09) to €17.50 ($18.62) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.33.

Get Engie alerts:

ENGIY stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $13.66. 1,047,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 338,643. Engie has a twelve month low of $10.77 and a twelve month high of $16.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th were given a $0.7631 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.96%.

About Engie (Get Rating)

ENGIE SA engages in the power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. It operates through Renewables, Networks, Energy Solutions, Thermal, Supply, Nuclear, and Others segments. The Renewables segment comprises renewable energy generation activities, including financing, construction, operation, and maintenance of renewable energy facilities using various energy sources, such as hydroelectric, onshore wind, photovoltaic solar, biomass, offshore wind, and geothermal.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Engie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Engie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.