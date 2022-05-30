Enovix (ENVX) and Its Rivals Financial Survey

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) is one of 57 publicly-traded companies in the “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Enovix to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.
Earnings and Valuation
This table compares Enovix and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Enovix
|N/A
|-$125.87 million
|-11.70
|Enovix Competitors
|$658.56 million
|$19.67 million
|3.54
Profitability
This table compares Enovix and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Enovix
|N/A
|-50.12%
|-32.99%
|Enovix Competitors
|-98.90%
|-11.86%
|-4.94%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
56.8% of Enovix shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.2% of shares of all “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are held by institutional investors. 12.1% of shares of all “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.
Analyst Recommendations
This is a summary of current recommendations for Enovix and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Enovix
|0
|0
|5
|0
|3.00
|Enovix Competitors
|137
|666
|989
|35
|2.50
Enovix currently has a consensus price target of $33.00, indicating a potential upside of 168.73%. As a group, “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies have a potential upside of 63.75%. Given Enovix’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Enovix is more favorable than its peers.
Volatility and Risk
Enovix has a beta of 1.98, suggesting that its share price is 98% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enovix’s peers have a beta of 0.35, suggesting that their average share price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500.
Summary
Enovix peers beat Enovix on 7 of the 13 factors compared.
About Enovix (Get Rating)
Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.
