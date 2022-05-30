EnQuest PLC (OTCMKTS:ENQUF) Short Interest Update

EnQuest PLC (OTCMKTS:ENQUF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,000 shares, a growth of 37.3% from the April 30th total of 10,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ENQUF traded down $0.02 on Monday, hitting $0.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,396. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.66. EnQuest has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $1.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.33.

Several research firms have weighed in on ENQUF. Zacks Investment Research raised EnQuest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 11th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of EnQuest in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on EnQuest from GBX 34 ($0.43) to GBX 47 ($0.59) in a report on Monday, May 23rd.

EnQuest PLC operates as an oil and gas production and development company. The company explores for, extracts, and produces hydrocarbons in the United Kingdom, North Sea, and Malaysia. It primarily holds interests in the Magnus, Kraken, Scolty/Crathes, Greater Kittiwake Area, Alba, Dons area, and Alma/Galia.

