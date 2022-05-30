Entain Plc (OTCMKTS:GMVHF) Short Interest Up 33.5% in May

Entain Plc (OTCMKTS:GMVHF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 846,400 shares, an increase of 33.5% from the April 30th total of 634,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 470.2 days.

OTCMKTS GMVHF traded up $0.90 during trading on Monday, hitting $18.44. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,405. Entain has a fifty-two week low of $15.35 and a fifty-two week high of $34.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.21.

Separately, Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Entain from GBX 2,165 ($27.39) to GBX 2,060 ($26.06) in a research note on Friday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,430.00.

Entain PLC operates as a sports-betting and gaming company. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the bwin; online and multi-channel betting under the Ladbrokes; street and online betting under the Coral; sports betting, casino, game, and poker under the Sportingbet; online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet brands, as well as Gamebookers, a full-service sportsbook.

