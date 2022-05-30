Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) & Evercel (OTCMKTS:EVRC) Head-To-Head Contrast

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Rating) and Evercel (OTCMKTS:EVRC – Get Rating) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

64.4% of Eos Energy Enterprises shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.0% of Eos Energy Enterprises shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Eos Energy Enterprises and Evercel, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eos Energy Enterprises 0 2 5 0 2.71 Evercel 0 0 0 0 N/A

Eos Energy Enterprises currently has a consensus target price of $17.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1,033.33%. Given Eos Energy Enterprises’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Eos Energy Enterprises is more favorable than Evercel.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Eos Energy Enterprises and Evercel’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eos Energy Enterprises $4.60 million 17.75 -$124.22 million ($2.80) -0.54 Evercel $45.08 million 1.10 $1.12 million N/A N/A

Evercel has higher revenue and earnings than Eos Energy Enterprises.

Profitability

This table compares Eos Energy Enterprises and Evercel’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eos Energy Enterprises -1,921.25% -317.81% -79.57% Evercel N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Eos Energy Enterprises has a beta of 2.22, meaning that its share price is 122% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Evercel has a beta of 0.33, meaning that its share price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Eos Energy Enterprises beats Evercel on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Eos Energy Enterprises Company Profile (Get Rating)

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. designs, manufactures, and deploys battery storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and renewable energy markets in the United States. It offers stationary battery storage solutions. The company's flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC battery system designed to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market. Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Edison, New Jersey.

Evercel Company Profile (Get Rating)

Evercel, Inc., through its interest in Printronix Holding Corporation, designs and manufactures printers and related consumables for various industrial printing applications worldwide. The company provides multi-technology supply chain printing solutions for various industries, including manufacturing, transportation and logistics, retail distribution, food and beverages distribution, and pharmaceutical distribution. Its line matrix printers are used in various applications, such as labeling and inventory management, build sheets, invoicing, manifests and bills of lading, and reporting. The company offers its products directly to end-users, as well as through channel partners, such as dealers and distributors. Evercel, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is based in Miami, Florida.

