EQT AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EQBBF) Short Interest Up 41.1% in May

EQT AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EQBBF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,711,400 shares, a growth of 41.1% from the April 30th total of 1,212,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,852.3 days.

Several research firms have weighed in on EQBBF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of EQT AB (publ) from SEK 380 to SEK 400 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of EQT AB (publ) from SEK 612 to SEK 425 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Barclays began coverage on shares of EQT AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of EQT AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $288.75.

EQBBF stock opened at $24.03 on Monday. EQT AB has a 1-year low of $24.03 and a 1-year high of $60.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.14.

EQT AB (publ) is a private equity firm specializing in buyout investments. The firm focuses on Private Capital & Real Asset segments. It seeks to make investments globally. It seeks to take a majority stake. EQT AB (publ) was founded in 2012 and is based in Stockholm, Sweden and additional offices in Sydney, Australia and Tokyo, Japan.

