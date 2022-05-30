Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for The Bank of Nova Scotia’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:BNS)

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) – Equities researchers at Desjardins issued their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Bank of Nova Scotia in a report released on Wednesday, May 25th. Desjardins analyst D. Young expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.59 for the quarter. Desjardins also issued estimates for Bank of Nova Scotia’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.56 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$95.00 to C$97.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on Bank of Nova Scotia in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$97.00 to C$99.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$93.00 to C$94.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.22.

Shares of NYSE BNS opened at $67.06 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12 month low of $59.05 and a 12 month high of $74.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.19 and a 200-day moving average of $69.25. The company has a market capitalization of $80.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.94.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The bank reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.65. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 25.78%. The company had revenue of $7.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.801 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. This is a boost from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is 48.63%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 2,750.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 342 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 178.0% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 353 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. 45.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

