Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for PayPoint plc’s FY2023 Earnings (OTCMKTS:PYPTF)

PayPoint plc (OTCMKTS:PYPTF – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for PayPoint in a research report issued on Thursday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Marden expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.69 for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for PayPoint’s FY2024 earnings at $0.71 EPS.

PYPTF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $540.00 target price on shares of PayPoint in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PayPoint from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 19th.

PYPTF stock opened at $7.00 on Monday. PayPoint has a 52 week low of $7.00 and a 52 week high of $7.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.19.

PayPoint plc provides payments and banking, shopping, and E-commerce services and products in the United Kingdom. It offers bill payment services, such as over-the-counter payments, digital bill payments, and cash out services; top-ups, including mobiles phones, eMoney vouchers, prepaid debit cards, and lottery tickets; and retail services comprising ATM, card payments, parcels, money transfer, SIM cards, EPoS, and receipt advertising.

