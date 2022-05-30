Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Bank of Montreal’s Q3 2022 Earnings (TSE:BMO)

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BMO) – Desjardins issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Bank of Montreal in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 25th. Desjardins analyst D. Young expects that the bank will earn $3.14 per share for the quarter. Desjardins also issued estimates for Bank of Montreal’s Q4 2022 earnings at $3.14 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BMO. Fundamental Research raised their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$143.30 to C$175.57 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. CSFB cut their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$159.00 to C$157.00 in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$155.00 to C$157.00 in a research note on Thursday. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$151.00 to C$152.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$165.00 to C$149.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$148.54.

BMO stock opened at C$136.52 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$88.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$140.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$142.04. Bank of Montreal has a 12-month low of C$121.76 and a 12-month high of C$154.47.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The bank reported C$3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$3.30 by C$0.59. The company had revenue of C$7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$6.67 billion.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is 36.82%.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

