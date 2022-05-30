Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for May 30th (ABEO, AFLYY, ALNA, AMAM, AMBP, BIG, CWB, DKS, QUILF, STJPF)

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Monday, May 30th:

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $0.25 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Abeona Therapeutics, Inc. is engaged in developing and delivering gene therapy and plasma-based products for rare diseases. Abeona Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as PlasmaTech Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., is based in Dallas, United States. “

Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $4.25 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “AIR FRANCE-KLM is an airline company. The Company’s core business is passenger transport, cargo transport, and aircraft maintenance services. The Group is the world leader in terms of international passenger traffic; and its cargo activity (not including integrators) and is one of the world’s major maintenance service providers. The Group structure is simple: a holding company with two airline subsidiaries. Air France-KLM has established a set of clearly defined commitments to ensure that its strategy of profitable growth goes hand in hand with environmental quality and social progress. “

Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA)

was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing and commercializing oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic and kidney disorders primarily in the United States. The companys product candidate includes ALLN-177 and ALLN-346 which are in clinical stages. Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts. “

Ambrx Biopharma (NYSE:AMAM) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $4.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Ambrx Biopharma Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company using an expanded genetic code technology platform to discover and develop Engineered Precision Biologics. Ambrx Biopharma Inc. is based in SAN DIEGO. “

Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. is a provider of sustainable and infinitely-recyclable beverage cans. Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A., formerly known as Gores Holdings V Inc., is based in LUXEMBOURG. “

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler to $25.00.

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) had its price target reduced by Credit Suisse Group AG to C$33.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) had its price target reduced by Stephens to $102.00.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. began coverage on shares of Quilter (OTCMKTS:QUILF). They issued a neutral rating on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. started coverage on shares of St. James’s Place (OTCMKTS:STJPF). The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. issued a buy rating on the stock.

Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) had its target price lowered by Cowen Inc. to C$6.50. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

