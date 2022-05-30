Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for May 30th (ABEO, AFLYY, ALNA, AMAM, AMBP, BIG, CWB, DKS, QUILF, STJPF)

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Monday, May 30th:
Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $0.25 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Abeona Therapeutics, Inc. is engaged in developing and delivering gene therapy and plasma-based products for rare diseases. Abeona Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as PlasmaTech Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., is based in Dallas, United States. “
Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $4.25 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “AIR FRANCE-KLM is an airline company. The Company’s core business is passenger transport, cargo transport, and aircraft maintenance services. The Group is the world leader in terms of international passenger traffic; and its cargo activity (not including integrators) and is one of the world’s major maintenance service providers. The Group structure is simple: a holding company with two airline subsidiaries. Air France-KLM has established a set of clearly defined commitments to ensure that its strategy of profitable growth goes hand in hand with environmental quality and social progress. “
Ambrx Biopharma (NYSE:AMAM) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $4.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Ambrx Biopharma Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company using an expanded genetic code technology platform to discover and develop Engineered Precision Biologics. Ambrx Biopharma Inc. is based in SAN DIEGO. “
Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. is a provider of sustainable and infinitely-recyclable beverage cans. Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A., formerly known as Gores Holdings V Inc., is based in LUXEMBOURG. “
Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler to $25.00.
Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) had its price target reduced by Credit Suisse Group AG to C$33.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) had its price target reduced by Stephens to $102.00.
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. began coverage on shares of Quilter (OTCMKTS:QUILF). They issued a neutral rating on the stock.
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. started coverage on shares of St. James’s Place (OTCMKTS:STJPF). The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. issued a buy rating on the stock.
Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) had its target price lowered by Cowen Inc. to C$6.50. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
