Equity Distribution Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:EQD) Short Interest Down 22.8% in May

Equity Distribution Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:EQD – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, a drop of 22.8% from the April 30th total of 14,500 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 96,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQD. Integrity Capital Management HK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Equity Distribution Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Equity Distribution Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $90,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Equity Distribution Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $100,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Equity Distribution Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equity Distribution Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EQD stock opened at $9.91 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.89 and a 200 day moving average of $9.86. Equity Distribution Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.72 and a 1 year high of $9.94.

Equity Distribution Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Equity Distribution Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

