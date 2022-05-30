ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.10-$3.20 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.09. The company issued revenue guidance of -.ESCO Technologies also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.84-$0.91 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ESCO Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ESCO Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of ESCO Technologies from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th.

NYSE ESE opened at $66.01 on Monday. ESCO Technologies has a 1 year low of $60.03 and a 1 year high of $97.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.16 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $66.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.02.

ESCO Technologies ( NYSE:ESE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The firm had revenue of $204.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that ESCO Technologies will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. ESCO Technologies’s payout ratio is 13.17%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ESE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in ESCO Technologies by 45.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,265 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in ESCO Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $202,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in ESCO Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $265,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in ESCO Technologies by 11.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,750 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in ESCO Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $379,000. Institutional investors own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Shielding and Test segments. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

