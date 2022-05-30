ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.84-$0.91 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.93. The company issued revenue guidance of -.ESCO Technologies also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.10-$3.20 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on ESE. TheStreet lowered ESCO Technologies from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ESCO Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on ESCO Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Get ESCO Technologies alerts:

Shares of ESCO Technologies stock opened at $66.01 on Monday. ESCO Technologies has a one year low of $60.03 and a one year high of $97.55. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.16 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $66.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.02.

ESCO Technologies ( NYSE:ESE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter. ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 8.24%. The company had revenue of $204.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that ESCO Technologies will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.17%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ESE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in ESCO Technologies by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,265 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in ESCO Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $202,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ESCO Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $265,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in ESCO Technologies by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,750 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in ESCO Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $379,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

About ESCO Technologies (Get Rating)

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Shielding and Test segments. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ESCO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESCO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.