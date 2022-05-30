Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the April 30th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Espey Mfg. & Electronics stock. Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,280 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,645 shares during the quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC owned 1.68% of Espey Mfg. & Electronics worth $643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.42% of the company’s stock.

ESP traded down $0.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $13.85. The company had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,396. Espey Mfg. & Electronics has a 12 month low of $12.39 and a 12 month high of $16.57. The firm has a market cap of $37.44 million, a P/E ratio of 18.23 and a beta of 0.24.

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp., a power electronics design and original equipment manufacturing company, designs, manufactures, and tests electronic equipment primarily for use in military and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. The company's principal products include power supplies, power converters, filters, power transformers, magnetic components, power distribution equipment, UPS systems, antennas, and high-power radar systems for use in AC and DC locomotives, shipboard power, shipboard radar, airborne power, ground-based radar, and ground mobile power applications.

