Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.75-$1.80 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.79. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of Essential Utilities stock opened at $46.41 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.70. Essential Utilities has a 1-year low of $42.03 and a 1-year high of $53.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.41.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 22.43% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The company had revenue of $699.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. Essential Utilities’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Essential Utilities will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.268 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Essential Utilities’s payout ratio is 62.57%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WTRG. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Essential Utilities from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Essential Utilities from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Essential Utilities from $53.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Essential Utilities presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $51.67.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WTRG. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the first quarter worth $38,000. First Community Trust NA bought a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 47.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the fourth quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Ethic Inc. increased its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 13.7% during the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 4,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. 70.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

