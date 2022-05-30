Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.23-$0.27 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.24. The company issued revenue guidance of $428.20 million-$432.80 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $428.50 million.Everbridge also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to -$0.13–$0.11 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EVBG. StockNews.com started coverage on Everbridge in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Everbridge from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Everbridge from $178.00 to $59.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $50.00 to $36.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Everbridge from $75.00 to $30.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $73.47.

EVBG stock opened at $42.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. Everbridge has a 52-week low of $27.81 and a 52-week high of $167.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.36.

Everbridge ( NASDAQ:EVBG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $100.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.82 million. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 9.28% and a negative net margin of 23.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Everbridge will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Vernon Irvin sold 794 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total value of $34,229.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,515.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ajay Nigam sold 3,316 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total transaction of $130,285.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $594,850.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,474 shares of company stock valued at $180,207. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVBG. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Everbridge by 14.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,047,870 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $176,649,000 after purchasing an additional 511,847 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Everbridge by 61.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 797,030 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,782,000 after buying an additional 304,867 shares in the last quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP purchased a new position in Everbridge in the 1st quarter valued at about $14,314,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Everbridge by 5.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 217,949 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,512,000 after acquiring an additional 11,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Everbridge by 68.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 133,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,957,000 after acquiring an additional 54,153 shares during the last quarter. 97.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

