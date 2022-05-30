Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.13–$0.11 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $101.80 million-$102.20 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $101.88 million.Everbridge also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.23-$0.27 EPS.

Shares of EVBG stock opened at $42.90 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.18 and a 200-day moving average of $58.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.95 and a beta of 0.83. Everbridge has a 1-year low of $27.81 and a 1-year high of $167.40.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $100.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.82 million. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 23.82% and a negative return on equity of 9.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Everbridge will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EVBG. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $75.00 to $30.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Everbridge from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Raymond James cut their target price on Everbridge from $80.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $178.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Everbridge in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $73.47.

In other Everbridge news, CEO Vernon Irvin sold 794 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total value of $34,229.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,515.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ajay Nigam sold 3,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total transaction of $130,285.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,140 shares in the company, valued at $594,850.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,474 shares of company stock valued at $180,207. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Everbridge by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,005 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Everbridge in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,194,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Everbridge in the 4th quarter worth $322,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Everbridge by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 4,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Everbridge by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

