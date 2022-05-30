EVgo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVGOW) Short Interest Update

EVgo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVGOW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,800 shares, a growth of 39.3% from the April 30th total of 30,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 83,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

NASDAQ EVGOW traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.34. 912 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,418. EVgo has a 12-month low of $1.41 and a 12-month high of $8.33.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in EVgo stock. Privium Fund Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of EVgo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVGOW – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 730,904 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 110,669 shares during the quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V.’s holdings in EVgo were worth $2,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

