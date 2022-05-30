Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) Short Interest Update

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,520,000 shares, an increase of 41.6% from the April 30th total of 1,780,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 906,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Evoqua Water Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.75.

In other news, Director Martin Lamb sold 100,000 shares of Evoqua Water Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.02, for a total transaction of $4,202,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Nick Bhambri sold 87,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total transaction of $3,950,856.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,071,326.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 228,632 shares of company stock worth $9,919,568. Insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Evoqua Water Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 548.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 472.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 91.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AQUA opened at $36.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.48 and a 200-day moving average of $42.93. The company has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 82.66, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.79. Evoqua Water Technologies has a one year low of $30.21 and a one year high of $49.38.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $426.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.54 million. Evoqua Water Technologies had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 13.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Evoqua Water Technologies will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and contract services for industrial, commercial, and municipal water treatment markets in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Integrated Solutions and Services, and Applied Product Technologies.

