Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.18-$2.32 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.26. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXC opened at $49.85 on Monday. Exelon has a twelve month low of $31.25 and a twelve month high of $50.71. The firm has a market cap of $48.86 billion, a PE ratio of 18.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.63 and a 200-day moving average of $49.52.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). Exelon had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 8.15%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Exelon will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.3375 per share. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.94%.

A number of brokerages have commented on EXC. Barclays began coverage on Exelon in a report on Monday, February 7th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Exelon from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Scotiabank downgraded Exelon from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their target price for the company from $55.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Exelon from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Exelon from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their target price for the company from $65.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $48.00.

In related news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 3,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.35, for a total transaction of $175,714.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John Tyler Anthony sold 4,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.49, for a total value of $211,377.99. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,255.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 29,813 shares of company stock valued at $1,405,947. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 6.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,043,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,261,000 after purchasing an additional 872,516 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Exelon by 2.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,368,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,708,000 after acquiring an additional 144,759 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Exelon by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,383,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,447,000 after acquiring an additional 37,873 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Exelon by 24.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,730,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,064,000 after acquiring an additional 535,957 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Exelon by 9.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,487,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,500,000 after acquiring an additional 217,234 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

