Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.43.

Several research firms recently commented on EXFY. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Expensify from $44.00 to $26.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Expensify from $27.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Expensify from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Expensify from $45.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Expensify from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EXFY. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Expensify in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,599,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expensify in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. OpenView Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expensify in the 4th quarter valued at about $441,947,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Expensify in the 4th quarter valued at about $197,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Expensify in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,115,000. 49.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EXFY opened at $20.54 on Monday. Expensify has a 52 week low of $13.58 and a 52 week high of $51.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.50.

Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $40.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.47 million. Equities analysts expect that Expensify will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals, small businesses, and corporations in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

