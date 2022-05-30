Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 556,800 shares, a growth of 42.0% from the April 30th total of 392,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 132.6 days.

Separately, Citigroup lowered shares of Experian to a “hold” rating and set a $3,146.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th.

OTCMKTS:EXPGF opened at $33.06 on Monday. Experian has a one year low of $30.81 and a one year high of $49.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.48.

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company. The company operates through two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. It provides data services to identify and understand their customers, as well as to manage the risks related with lending. The company also offers analytical and decision tools that enhance businesses to manage their customers, minimize the risk of fraud, comply with legal requirements, and automate decisions and processes.

