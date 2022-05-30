FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $444.20.
Several research analysts have weighed in on FDS shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $346.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $453.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Redburn Partners started coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $432.00 price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $432.00 to $454.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th.
In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.07, for a total transaction of $1,015,175.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Laurie Siegel sold 1,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total value of $565,840.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $517,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,277 shares of company stock worth $12,272,402. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.
NYSE FDS opened at $388.01 on Monday. FactSet Research Systems has a 52 week low of $319.65 and a 52 week high of $495.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.66, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $407.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $428.46.
FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $431.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.09 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 42.88% and a net margin of 25.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems will post 13 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. This is a positive change from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.72%.
FactSet Research Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)
FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.
