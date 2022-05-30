Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) vs. Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) Head to Head Comparison

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN – Get Rating) and Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Falcon Minerals and Whiting Petroleum, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Falcon Minerals 0 1 2 0 2.67 Whiting Petroleum 0 2 4 0 2.67

Falcon Minerals presently has a consensus price target of $8.67, suggesting a potential upside of 15.86%. Whiting Petroleum has a consensus price target of $100.83, suggesting a potential upside of 13.47%. Given Falcon Minerals’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Falcon Minerals is more favorable than Whiting Petroleum.

Volatility and Risk

Falcon Minerals has a beta of 1.53, meaning that its share price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Whiting Petroleum has a beta of 1.92, meaning that its share price is 92% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Falcon Minerals pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.6%. Whiting Petroleum pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Falcon Minerals pays out 288.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Whiting Petroleum pays out 10.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Falcon Minerals has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Falcon Minerals is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Falcon Minerals and Whiting Petroleum’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Falcon Minerals $68.01 million 9.51 $13.16 million $0.25 29.92 Whiting Petroleum $1.53 billion 2.27 $385.36 million $9.82 9.05

Whiting Petroleum has higher revenue and earnings than Falcon Minerals. Whiting Petroleum is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Falcon Minerals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

74.5% of Falcon Minerals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.8% of Whiting Petroleum shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.3% of Falcon Minerals shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Whiting Petroleum shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Falcon Minerals and Whiting Petroleum’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Falcon Minerals 17.26% 8.68% 7.03% Whiting Petroleum N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Falcon Minerals beats Whiting Petroleum on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Falcon Minerals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Falcon Minerals Corporation acquires and owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in North America. It owns interests covering approximately 256,000 gross unit acres in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk in Karnes, DeWitt, and Gonzales Counties in Texas, as well as approximately 95,000 gross unit acres in the Marcellus Shale across Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia. The company is based in Houston, Texas.

Whiting Petroleum Company Profile (Get Rating)

Whiting Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers. As of December 31, 2021, it had interests in 1,917 net productive wells on approximately 539,900 net developed acres, as well as total estimated proved reserves of 326.0 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

