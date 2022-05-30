Fangdd Network Group (NASDAQ:DUO) Shares Set to Reverse Split on Tuesday, June 7th

Shares of Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:DUO – Get Rating) are set to reverse split on Tuesday, June 7th. The 1-15 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, June 7th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Tuesday, June 7th.

Fangdd Network Group stock opened at $0.19 on Monday. Fangdd Network Group has a 12-month low of $0.18 and a 12-month high of $3.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.29 and its 200 day moving average is $0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $15.39 million, a PE ratio of -0.15 and a beta of -0.36.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Fangdd Network Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Fangdd Network Group during the first quarter worth $41,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Fangdd Network Group during the third quarter worth $52,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new position in Fangdd Network Group during the third quarter worth $184,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Fangdd Network Group by 1,201.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 428,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 395,300 shares during the last quarter.

Fangdd Network Group Ltd. operates as an online real estate marketplace in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Duoduo Sales for real estate agents to access primary and other property listings, large real estate buyer base, and marketplace products and services, such as shared listings, data analytic tools, premium marketplace functions, and AI-based marketplace assistance, as well as evaluate online business performances; and Duoduo Cloud Agency that provides a suite of tools and services to agencies manage their business and agents.

