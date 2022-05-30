Faurecia S.E. (OTCMKTS:FURCF) Short Interest Down 25.0% in May

Faurecia S.E. (OTCMKTS:FURCF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 311,900 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the April 30th total of 415,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 156.0 days.

FURCF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Faurecia S.E. from €44.00 ($46.81) to €35.00 ($37.23) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Faurecia S.E. from €55.00 ($58.51) to €50.00 ($53.19) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Faurecia S.E. from €55.00 ($58.51) to €40.00 ($42.55) in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Faurecia S.E. from €55.00 ($58.51) to €56.00 ($59.57) in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Faurecia S.E. from €60.00 ($63.83) to €40.00 ($42.55) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Faurecia S.E. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

OTCMKTS FURCF traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $27.44. 600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 676. Faurecia S.E. has a 52 week low of $20.99 and a 52 week high of $57.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.16.

Faurecia S.E., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive equipment in France, Germany, other European countries, North America, South America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through Seating, Interiors, Clean Mobility, and Clarion Electronics segments. The Seating segment designs and manufactures vehicle seats, seating frames, covers and foams, and comfort solutions.

