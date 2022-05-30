Ferrexpo plc (OTCMKTS:FEEXF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Ferrexpo plc (OTCMKTS:FEEXF – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $300.00.

Several analysts have weighed in on FEEXF shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Ferrexpo from GBX 350 ($4.40) to GBX 290 ($3.65) in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Ferrexpo from GBX 350 ($4.40) to GBX 340 ($4.28) in a research report on Monday, April 25th.

Get Ferrexpo alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:FEEXF opened at $2.26 on Monday. Ferrexpo has a 1 year low of $1.43 and a 1 year high of $6.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.20 and its 200 day moving average is $3.01.

Ferrexpo plc mines for, develops, processes, produces, markets, exports, and sells iron ore pellets to the metallurgical industry. It operates two mines and a processing plant near Kremenchug in Ukraine; a port in Odessa; a fleet of vessels operating on the Rhine and Danube waterways; and an ocean-going vessel, which provides top-off services.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrexpo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrexpo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.