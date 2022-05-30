Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,340,000 shares, a growth of 36.8% from the April 30th total of 1,710,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,390,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

GSM stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $7.50. The stock had a trading volume of 45,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,367,727. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Ferroglobe has a 1-year low of $4.53 and a 1-year high of $11.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.80.

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $715.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.00 million. Ferroglobe had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 43.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.24) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ferroglobe will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rubric Capital Management LP increased its stake in Ferroglobe by 400.0% in the third quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 10,000,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,000,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Ferroglobe by 718.6% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,471,252 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,766,000 after purchasing an additional 3,925,063 shares in the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ferroglobe during the third quarter worth about $20,694,000. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Ferroglobe by 262.1% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,961,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,804,000 after acquiring an additional 2,143,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolf Hill Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Ferroglobe by 353.3% during the fourth quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP now owns 2,696,856 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,747,000 after acquiring an additional 2,101,887 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GSM. StockNews.com raised shares of Ferroglobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ferroglobe in a research note on Monday, February 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ferroglobe from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ferroglobe from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th.

Ferroglobe PLC operates in the silicon and specialty metals industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers silicone chemicals that are used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics, as well as silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers; silicomanganese, which is used as deoxidizing agent in the steel manufacturing process; and ferromanganese that is used as a deoxidizing, desulphurizing, and degassing agent in the removal of nitrogen and other harmful elements from steel.

