Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Short Interest Up 35.1% in May

Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,430,000 shares, a growth of 35.1% from the April 30th total of 4,020,000 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,290,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FNF shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fidelity National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Fidelity National Financial to $62.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. BTIG Research started coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $75.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.75.

Get Fidelity National Financial alerts:

In other news, COO Roger S. Jewkes sold 7,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $371,974.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 104,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,213,342.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 673.0% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE FNF traded up $0.68 on Monday, hitting $42.29. 77,058 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,282,653. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.77. Fidelity National Financial has a fifty-two week low of $38.87 and a fifty-two week high of $56.44. The firm has a market cap of $11.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.42.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 24.56% and a net margin of 14.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.68%.

About Fidelity National Financial (Get Rating)

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.