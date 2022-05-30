Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Short Interest Up 35.1% in May

Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,430,000 shares, a growth of 35.1% from the April 30th total of 4,020,000 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,290,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on FNF shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fidelity National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Fidelity National Financial to $62.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. BTIG Research started coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $75.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.75.
In other news, COO Roger S. Jewkes sold 7,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $371,974.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 104,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,213,342.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
NYSE FNF traded up $0.68 on Monday, hitting $42.29. 77,058 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,282,653. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.77. Fidelity National Financial has a fifty-two week low of $38.87 and a fifty-two week high of $56.44. The firm has a market cap of $11.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.42.
Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 24.56% and a net margin of 14.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.68%.
About Fidelity National Financial (Get Rating)
Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.
