Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS) Short Interest Down 23.2% in May

Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 157,800 shares, a decline of 23.2% from the April 30th total of 205,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 117,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of Fidus Investment stock opened at $19.93 on Monday. Fidus Investment has a one year low of $16.09 and a one year high of $21.15. The company has a market cap of $487.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.79.

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The asset manager reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. Fidus Investment had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 138.01%. The company had revenue of $17.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Fidus Investment will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.23%. Fidus Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.25%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Fidus Investment by 52.6% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 568,106 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,464,000 after purchasing an additional 195,933 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Fidus Investment by 1.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 551,128 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,122,000 after purchasing an additional 9,855 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Fidus Investment by 13.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 377,857 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,424,000 after purchasing an additional 44,957 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Fidus Investment by 9.4% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 211,506 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,268,000 after purchasing an additional 18,134 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Fidus Investment by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 196,151 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,527,000 after purchasing an additional 16,351 shares during the period.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fidus Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Fidus Investment from $19.50 to $21.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Fidus Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Fidus Investment from $19.50 to $21.50 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Hovde Group reduced their price objective on Fidus Investment to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fidus Investment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.25.

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

