Financial Analysis: Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) versus Anghami (NASDAQ:ANGH)

Remark (NASDAQ:MARK – Get Rating) and Anghami (NASDAQ:ANGH – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Remark and Anghami, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Remark 0 0 0 0 N/A Anghami 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

21.2% of Remark shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.0% of Anghami shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.9% of Remark shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Remark has a beta of 3.43, suggesting that its stock price is 243% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Anghami has a beta of -0.88, suggesting that its stock price is 188% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Remark and Anghami’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Remark $15.99 million 3.18 $27.47 million $0.08 6.05 Anghami $35.50 million 2.39 -$17.79 million N/A N/A

Remark has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Anghami.

Profitability

This table compares Remark and Anghami’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Remark 46.18% -163.16% -64.46% Anghami N/A N/A -22.92%

Summary

Remark beats Anghami on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Remark Company Profile (Get Rating)

Remark Holdings, Inc. primarily focuses on the development and deployment of artificial intelligence-based solutions for businesses and software developers. It operates a data and AI software platform under the Remark AI name in the United States and the KanKan AI name in the Asia Pacific region that offers AI-based computer vision products, computing devices, and software-as-a-service solutions for the retail, urban life cycle, workplace and food safety, railway safety, and biosafety industries. The company also provides Thermal kits, which includes a thermal imaging camera, calibrating device, computer to monitor the video feed, supporting equipment, and AI software to scan crowds and areas of high foot traffic for indications that certain persons with elevated temperatures may require secondary screening; and rPad thermal imaging devices, a single-post stand to scan individuals on a one-by-one basis for authorized entry. In addition, it owns and operates Sharecare, a web-based platform that facilitates search for health and wellness information; and Bikini.com, an e-commerce website that sells swimwear and accessories in the latest styles, as well as offers advertising services. The company was formerly known as Remark Media, Inc. and changed its name to Remark Holdings, Inc. in April 2017. Remark Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Anghami Company Profile (Get Rating)

Anghami Inc. operates a digital music entertainment technology platform in the Middle East and North Africa. It offers a music application and platform that provides Arabic and international music to stream and download. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Abu Dhabi, the United Arab Emirates.

