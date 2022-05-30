Financial Analysis: Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX) versus Genel Energy (OTCMKTS:GEGYY)

Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX – Get Rating) and Genel Energy (OTCMKTS:GEGYY – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Riley Exploration Permian alerts:

This table compares Riley Exploration Permian and Genel Energy’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Riley Exploration Permian $151.04 million 3.64 -$65.67 million $0.32 87.85 Genel Energy $334.90 million 1.84 -$308.00 million N/A N/A

Riley Exploration Permian has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Genel Energy.

Dividends

Riley Exploration Permian pays an annual dividend of $1.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. Genel Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.0%. Riley Exploration Permian pays out 387.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

58.1% of Riley Exploration Permian shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.3% of Riley Exploration Permian shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Riley Exploration Permian and Genel Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Riley Exploration Permian 3.89% 27.96% 15.03% Genel Energy N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Riley Exploration Permian and Genel Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Riley Exploration Permian 0 0 1 0 3.00 Genel Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Riley Exploration Permian currently has a consensus target price of $52.00, indicating a potential upside of 84.99%. Given Riley Exploration Permian’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Riley Exploration Permian is more favorable than Genel Energy.

Risk and Volatility

Riley Exploration Permian has a beta of 0.91, suggesting that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Genel Energy has a beta of -0.58, suggesting that its stock price is 158% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Riley Exploration Permian beats Genel Energy on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Riley Exploration Permian Company Profile (Get Rating)

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Texas and New Mexico. The company's activities are primarily focused on the San Andres Formation, a shelf margin deposit on the Central Basin Platform and Northwest Shelf. Its acreage is primarily located on contiguous blocks in Yoakum County, Texas; and Lea and Roosevelt Counties, New Mexico. As of September 30, 2021, the company had approximately 31,352 net acres and a total of 77 net producing wells. Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Genel Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Genel Energy plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. It operates through two segments, Production and Pre-production. The Production segment holds a 25% working interest in the Tawke PSC; 44% working interest in the Taq Taq PSC; and 30% working interest in the Sarta PSC located in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq (KRI). The Pre-Production segment holds a 40% working interest Qara Dagh PSC located in KRI; 50% working interest in Odewayne and 51% working interest in SL10B13 located in Somaliland; and 75% working interest in Lagzira in Morocco. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 63 millions of barrels (MMbbls) of proven net working interest reserves, and 104 MMbbls of proven plus probable net working interest reserves. Genel Energy plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Riley Exploration Permian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riley Exploration Permian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.