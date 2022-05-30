Financial Analysis: Rover Group (ROVR) & Its Competitors

Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Rating) is one of 63 public companies in the “Personal services” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Rover Group to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.
Earnings and Valuation
This table compares Rover Group and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Rover Group
|$109.84 million
|-$64.05 million
|-4.49
|Rover Group Competitors
|$686.58 million
|$58.98 million
|25.78
Volatility and Risk
Rover Group has a beta of 0.01, indicating that its stock price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rover Group’s peers have a beta of 1.24, indicating that their average stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.
Analyst Recommendations
This is a summary of current recommendations for Rover Group and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Rover Group
|0
|1
|5
|0
|2.83
|Rover Group Competitors
|271
|1023
|1551
|85
|2.49
Rover Group presently has a consensus price target of $10.17, suggesting a potential upside of 85.52%. As a group, “Personal services” companies have a potential upside of 26.90%. Given Rover Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Rover Group is more favorable than its peers.
Profitability
This table compares Rover Group and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Rover Group
|-72.28%
|-21.97%
|-9.22%
|Rover Group Competitors
|-24.25%
|340.80%
|-3.81%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
78.8% of Rover Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.9% of shares of all “Personal services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 21.7% of shares of all “Personal services” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.
Summary
Rover Group peers beat Rover Group on 8 of the 12 factors compared.
Rover Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Rover Group, Inc. operates an online marketplace for pet care worldwide. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, such as doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits, grooming, and training. The company is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.
