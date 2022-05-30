Financial Comparison: Lifestore Financial Group (OTCMKTS:LSFG) vs. Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Lifestore Financial Group (OTCMKTS:LSFG – Get Rating) and Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Lifestore Financial Group alerts:

This table compares Lifestore Financial Group and Pinnacle Financial Partners’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lifestore Financial Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Pinnacle Financial Partners $1.43 billion 4.36 $527.32 million $6.80 11.97

Pinnacle Financial Partners has higher revenue and earnings than Lifestore Financial Group.

Profitability

This table compares Lifestore Financial Group and Pinnacle Financial Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lifestore Financial Group N/A N/A N/A Pinnacle Financial Partners 36.76% 10.59% 1.42%

Volatility & Risk

Lifestore Financial Group has a beta of 0.93, meaning that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pinnacle Financial Partners has a beta of 1.2, meaning that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Lifestore Financial Group and Pinnacle Financial Partners, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lifestore Financial Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Pinnacle Financial Partners 0 1 4 0 2.80

Pinnacle Financial Partners has a consensus price target of $110.80, suggesting a potential upside of 36.12%. Given Pinnacle Financial Partners’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Pinnacle Financial Partners is more favorable than Lifestore Financial Group.

Dividends

Lifestore Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Pinnacle Financial Partners pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Pinnacle Financial Partners pays out 12.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Pinnacle Financial Partners has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Pinnacle Financial Partners is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

80.4% of Pinnacle Financial Partners shares are held by institutional investors. 12.2% of Lifestore Financial Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of Pinnacle Financial Partners shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Pinnacle Financial Partners beats Lifestore Financial Group on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Lifestore Financial Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

LifeStore Financial Group, Inc. operates as a federally chartered thrift holding company for LifeStore Bank that provides personal and business banking products and services in North Carolina. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; mortgage loans, automobile loans, home equity lines of credit, commercial real estate loans, commercial construction loans, investment property loans, equipment loans, working capital loans/lines of credit, and small business administration loans; and credit cards. It also provides insurance agency products and services; investment and cash management services; and online and mobile banking services. The company was formerly known as AF Financial Group and changed its name to LifeStore Financial Group, Inc. in September 2009. LifeStore Financial Group, Inc. was founded in 1939 and is headquartered in West Jefferson, North Carolina. Lifestore Financial Group, Inc. is a subsidiary of AsheCo MHC, Inc.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. Its loan products include commercial loans, such as equipment and working capital loans; commercial real estate loans comprising investment properties and business loans secured by real estate; and loans to individuals consisting of secured and unsecured installment and term loans, lines of credit, residential first mortgage loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as provides credit cards for consumers and businesses. The company also offers various securities and other financial products; investment products; brokerage and investment advisory programs; and fiduciary and investment management services, such as personal trust, endowments, foundations, individual retirement accounts, pensions, and custody. In addition, it provides insurance agency services primarily in the property and casualty area; merger and acquisition advisory services; and private debt, equity and mezzanine, and other middle-market advisory services. Further, the company offers treasury management, telephone and online banking, mobile banking, debit cards, direct deposit and remote deposit capture, mobile deposit option, automated teller machine, and cash management services. It serves individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, and professional entities. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 114 offices, including 48 in Tennessee, 36 in North Carolina, 20 in South Carolina, 9 in Virginia, and 1 in Georgia. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Lifestore Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lifestore Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.