Financial Contrast: Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) vs. Local Bounti (NYSE:LOCL)

Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO – Get Rating) and Local Bounti (NYSE:LOCL – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

67.7% of Local Bounti shares are held by institutional investors. 41.5% of Local Bounti shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Adecoagro and Local Bounti’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adecoagro 15.47% 15.74% 6.15% Local Bounti N/A -64.25% -35.23%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Adecoagro and Local Bounti’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adecoagro $1.12 billion 1.17 $130.67 million $1.56 7.21 Local Bounti $640,000.00 714.70 -$56.09 million N/A N/A

Adecoagro has higher revenue and earnings than Local Bounti.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Adecoagro and Local Bounti, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Adecoagro 0 0 1 0 3.00 Local Bounti 0 1 3 0 2.75

Local Bounti has a consensus target price of $9.13, indicating a potential upside of 72.50%. Given Local Bounti’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Local Bounti is more favorable than Adecoagro.

Summary

Adecoagro beats Local Bounti on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Adecoagro Company Profile (Get Rating)

Adecoagro S.A. operates as an agro-industrial company in South America. It engages in farming crops and other agricultural products, dairy operations, and land transformation activities, as well as sugar, ethanol, and energy production activities. The company is involved in the planting, harvesting, and sale of grains and oilseeds, as well as wheat, corn, soybeans, peanuts, cotton, sunflowers, and others; provision of grain warehousing/conditioning, handling, and drying services to third parties; and purchase and sale of crops produced by third parties. It also plants, harvests, processes, and markets rice; and produces and sells raw milk, UHT, cheese, powder milk, and others. In addition, the company engages in the cultivating, processing, and transforming of sugarcane into ethanol and sugar; and the sale of electricity cogenerated at its sugar and ethanol mills to the grid. Further, it is involved in the identification and acquisition of underdeveloped and undermanaged farmland, and the realization of value through the strategic disposition of assets. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned a total of 219,850 hectares of land, including 18 farms in Argentina, 8 farms in Brazil, and 1 farm in Uruguay, as well as a total of 241 megawatts of installed cogeneration capacity. Adecoagro S.A. was founded in 2002 and is based in Luxembourg, Luxembourg.

Local Bounti Company Profile (Get Rating)

Local Bounti Corporation grows fresh greens and herbs in the United States. It produces lettuce, herbs, and loose-leaf lettuce. The company sells its products to food retailers and food service distributors. Local Bounti Corporation was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Montana.

