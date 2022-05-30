Financial Contrast: Cellcom Israel (CELJF) and The Competition

Cellcom Israel (OTCMKTS:CELJF – Get Rating) is one of 27 publicly-traded companies in the “Radiotelephone communication” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Cellcom Israel to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cellcom Israel and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Cellcom Israel $1.14 billion -$53.00 million -42.55 Cellcom Israel Competitors $17.74 billion $958.63 million 10.87

Cellcom Israel’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Cellcom Israel. Cellcom Israel is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Cellcom Israel and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cellcom Israel 0 0 0 0 N/A Cellcom Israel Competitors 283 821 1193 51 2.43

As a group, “Radiotelephone communication” companies have a potential upside of 70.27%. Given Cellcom Israel’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Cellcom Israel has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Cellcom Israel and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cellcom Israel -1.08% -2.40% -0.66% Cellcom Israel Competitors -39.07% 28.44% -4.78%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

24.4% of shares of all “Radiotelephone communication” companies are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of shares of all “Radiotelephone communication” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Cellcom Israel has a beta of 0.91, suggesting that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cellcom Israel’s rivals have a beta of 5.85, suggesting that their average share price is 485% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Cellcom Israel rivals beat Cellcom Israel on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

About Cellcom Israel (Get Rating)

Cellcom Israel Ltd. provides cellular communications services in Israel. It operates in two segments, Real Estate and Net. The company offers internet access and infrastructure, internet television, international telephony, landline telephony, and transmission services for business customers and telecommunications operators. It also provides switchboard, communication systems management, and information security services; and conference call, server hosting, and cloud services, as well as equipment and repair services for end equipment. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 10.7 million cellular subscribers. Cellcom Israel Ltd. was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Netanya, Israel.

