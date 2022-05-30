Financial Contrast: eFFECTOR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EFTR) vs. Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC)

eFFECTOR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EFTR – Get Rating) and Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares eFFECTOR Therapeutics and Blueprint Medicines’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets eFFECTOR Therapeutics N/A 263.41% 30.88% Blueprint Medicines -293.97% -35.24% -28.68%

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for eFFECTOR Therapeutics and Blueprint Medicines, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score eFFECTOR Therapeutics 0 1 4 0 2.80 Blueprint Medicines 0 4 5 1 2.70

eFFECTOR Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $19.64, indicating a potential upside of 922.92%. Blueprint Medicines has a consensus target price of $103.73, indicating a potential upside of 84.27%. Given eFFECTOR Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe eFFECTOR Therapeutics is more favorable than Blueprint Medicines.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

51.7% of eFFECTOR Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.7% of Blueprint Medicines shares are held by institutional investors. 3.3% of Blueprint Medicines shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares eFFECTOR Therapeutics and Blueprint Medicines’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio eFFECTOR Therapeutics $1.43 million 55.57 $15.80 million N/A N/A Blueprint Medicines $180.08 million 18.62 -$644.09 million ($11.05) -5.09

eFFECTOR Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Blueprint Medicines.

Volatility & Risk

eFFECTOR Therapeutics has a beta of 0.8, indicating that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Blueprint Medicines has a beta of 0.96, indicating that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

eFFECTOR Therapeutics beats Blueprint Medicines on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About eFFECTOR Therapeutics (Get Rating)

eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of selective translation regulator inhibitors for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidate is Tomivosertib, an oral small-molecule inhibitor of MNK that is in phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic non-small cell lung cancer. The company is also developing Zotatifin, a small molecule designed to inhibit eukaryotic initiation factor 4A (eIF4E), which is in phase 2clinical trial to treat patients with solid tumors. It has a collaboration agreement with Pfizer Inc. to develop inhibitors of eIF4E. eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Solana Beach, California.

About Blueprint Medicines (Get Rating)

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of non-advanced SM and other mast cell disorders; and Fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma. It is also developing GAVRETO for the treatment of RET fusion-positive non-small cell lung cancer, altered solid tumors, medullary thyroid carcinoma, and other solid tumors; BLU-701 and BLU-945 for the treatment of epidermal growth factor receptor driven non-small-cell lung carcinoma (NSCLC); and BLU-451 to treat NSCLC in patients with epidermal growth factor receptor gene (EGFR) exon 20 insertion mutations. In addition, the company is developing BLU-782, for the treatment of fibrodysplasia ossificans progressive; BLU- 222 to treat patients with cyclin E aberrant cancers; and BLU-852 for the treatment of advanced cancers. It has collaboration and license agreements with Clementia Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Proteovant Therapeutics; CStone Pharmaceuticals; Genentech, Inc.; F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd and Hoffmann-La Roche Inc.; and Zai Lab (Shanghai) Co., Ltd. The company was formerly known as Hoyle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Blueprint Medicines Corporation in June 2011. Blueprint Medicines Corporation was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

