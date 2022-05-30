Financial Survey: BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) and 4D pharma (NASDAQ:LBPS)

BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI – Get Rating) and 4D pharma (NASDAQ:LBPS – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

Get BeyondSpring alerts:

This table compares BeyondSpring and 4D pharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BeyondSpring -4,750.48% -144.52% -71.38% 4D pharma N/A N/A N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings for BeyondSpring and 4D pharma, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BeyondSpring 1 3 2 0 2.17 4D pharma 0 0 1 0 3.00

BeyondSpring presently has a consensus target price of $30.00, suggesting a potential upside of 2,172.73%. 4D pharma has a consensus target price of $40.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1,108.46%. Given BeyondSpring’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe BeyondSpring is more favorable than 4D pharma.

Volatility and Risk

BeyondSpring has a beta of 1.21, meaning that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 4D pharma has a beta of 0.7, meaning that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares BeyondSpring and 4D pharma’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BeyondSpring $1.35 million 38.06 -$64.18 million ($1.64) -0.80 4D pharma $720,000.00 75.55 -$31.94 million N/A N/A

4D pharma has lower revenue, but higher earnings than BeyondSpring.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

18.9% of BeyondSpring shares are owned by institutional investors. 47.6% of 4D pharma shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

4D pharma beats BeyondSpring on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BeyondSpring (Get Rating)

BeyondSpring Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the development of cancer therapies. The company's lead asset is the Plinabulin, a selective immune-modulating microtubule-binding agent that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the prevention of chemotherapy-induced neutropenia; and for treatment of later-stage non-small cell lung cancer. It is also developing Plinabulin in combination with various immuno-oncology agents, including nivolumab, a PD-1 antibody for the treatment of NSCLC; nivolumab and ipilimumab, a CTLA-4 antibody for the treatment of SCLC; and in combination with PD-1 or PD-L1 antibodies and radiation for the treatment of various cancers. In addition, the company engages in the development of three small molecule immune agents in preclinical stages; and a drug development platform. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About 4D pharma (Get Rating)

4D pharma plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops live biotherapeutic products (LBPs) in the United Kingdom. The company develops therapeutic candidates, including MRx0518 for the treatment of cancer and immune-oncology diseases; MRx-4DP0004 for the treatment of asthma; MRx0029 and MRx0005 the treatment of central nervous system disorders; Blautix for irritable bowel syndrome; and Thetanix for pediatric crohn's disease. It also develops products candidates, such as MRx1299 for solid tumors, MRx0006 for rheumatoid arthritis, and MRx0002 for multiple sclerosis. In addition, the company develops MicroRx platform to discover new LBP candidates for major diseases. 4D pharma plc has a collaboration agreement with Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany and Pfizer to evaluate MRx0518; strategic collaboration agreement with University of Texas MD Anderson for discovery and development of LBPs in oncology; and Merck & Co., Inc. to conduct a clinical trial evaluating the combination of Keytruda, MRx0518 in patients with solid tumors, and to discover and develop LBPs for vaccines. The company was formerly known as Schosween 18 Limited. 4D pharma plc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Leeds, the United Kingdom.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for BeyondSpring Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BeyondSpring and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.