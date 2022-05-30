First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) vs. Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) Head to Head Survey

First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG – Get Rating) and Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

First Savings Financial Group has a beta of 0.79, indicating that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Axos Financial has a beta of 1.46, indicating that its share price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500.

30.5% of First Savings Financial Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.1% of Axos Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.3% of First Savings Financial Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.7% of Axos Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares First Savings Financial Group and Axos Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Savings Financial Group $185.70 million 0.98 $29.57 million $2.85 8.89 Axos Financial $723.12 million 3.19 $215.71 million $3.78 10.23

Axos Financial has higher revenue and earnings than First Savings Financial Group. First Savings Financial Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Axos Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for First Savings Financial Group and Axos Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Savings Financial Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Axos Financial 0 0 2 1 3.33

First Savings Financial Group presently has a consensus price target of $30.00, suggesting a potential upside of 18.44%. Axos Financial has a consensus price target of $56.50, suggesting a potential upside of 46.07%. Given Axos Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Axos Financial is more favorable than First Savings Financial Group.

Profitability

This table compares First Savings Financial Group and Axos Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Savings Financial Group 15.08% 11.34% 1.17% Axos Financial 31.52% 16.50% 1.59%

Summary

Axos Financial beats First Savings Financial Group on 14 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Savings Financial Group (Get Rating)

First Savings Financial Group, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for First Savings Bank that provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in southern Indiana. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, SBA Lending, and Mortgage Banking. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, NOW and money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and time deposits. The company also provides loans, including one-to four-family residential real estate, commercial real estate, construction, land and land development, multi-family real estate, and commercial business loans, as well as consumer loans, such as automobile loans, home equity lines of credit, unsecured loans, and loans secured by deposits. In addition, it is involved in the mortgage banking; investment activities; and the provision of property and casualty insurance products, and reinsurance to other third-party insurance captives. The company operates 15 branches. First Savings Financial Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Jeffersonville, Indiana.

About Axos Financial (Get Rating)

Axos Financial, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through Banking Business and Securities Business segments. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts. It also provides single family, multifamily, and commercial mortgage loans; commercial real estate secured loans; commercial and industrial non-real estate, asset-backed, lines of credit, and term loans; automobile loans; fixed rate term unsecured loans; and other loans, such as structure settlements, small business administration consumer loans, and securities-backed loans. In addition, the company offers ACH origination, wire transfer, commercial check printing, business bill pay and account transfer; remote deposit capture, mobile deposit, lockbox, merchant, and online payment portal; concierge banking; mobile and text messaging banking; and payment services, as well as debit and credit cards, and digital wallets. Further, it provides disclosed clearing services; back-office services, such as record keeping, trade reporting, accounting, general back-office support, securities and margin lending, reorganization assistance, and custody of securities; and financing to brokerage customers. The company was formerly known as BofI Holding, Inc. and changed its name to Axos Financial, Inc. in September 2018. Axos Financial, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

