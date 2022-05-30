First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, a growth of 41.0% from the April 30th total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 62,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FEX. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 1.0% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 49,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,209,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 96.5% in the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 4,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 9.6% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 13,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period.

Shares of FEX opened at $85.41 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $85.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.43. First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund has a 12-month low of $78.31 and a 12-month high of $93.29.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were given a $0.219 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th.

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Large Cap Core Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by Standard & Poor’s, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the S&P 500 Index.

