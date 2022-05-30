First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQXT) Short Interest Down 21.5% in May

First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQXT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a decrease of 21.5% from the April 30th total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QQXT. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund during the first quarter valued at $1,947,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund by 139.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 30,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after purchasing an additional 17,629 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $1,358,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund by 5.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 264,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,698,000 after purchasing an additional 13,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund by 18.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 74,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,154,000 after purchasing an additional 11,789 shares in the last quarter.
Shares of NASDAQ QQXT opened at $75.78 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.51. First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund has a 1 year low of $69.90 and a 1 year high of $90.54.
