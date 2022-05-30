First Western Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYFW) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

First Western Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYFW – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,800 shares, a growth of 43.8% from the April 30th total of 25,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:MYFW opened at $32.36 on Monday. First Western Financial has a 1 year low of $24.34 and a 1 year high of $34.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $306.35 million, a PE ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. First Western Financial had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 19.13%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that First Western Financial will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other First Western Financial news, Director David R. Duncan sold 4,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.88, for a total transaction of $128,893.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,057,825.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director David R. Duncan sold 1,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.77, for a total value of $54,770.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,380 shares in the company, valued at $1,242,492.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of First Western Financial by 35.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of First Western Financial by 6,527.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of First Western Financial by 351.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,922 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in First Western Financial during the first quarter worth $127,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in First Western Financial by 2,408.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 5,033 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.94% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered First Western Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th.

First Western Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Western Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, private banking, personal trust, investment management, mortgage lending, and institutional asset management services. The company operates through two segments: Wealth Management and Mortgage. The Wealth Management segment provides deposit, loan, insurance, and trust and investment management advisory products and services.

