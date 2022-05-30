Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.06 Billion

Equities analysts expect Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) to post $4.06 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have made estimates for Fiserv’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.18 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.97 billion. Fiserv posted sales of $3.86 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fiserv will report full-year sales of $16.49 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $16.31 billion to $16.63 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $17.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.45 billion to $18.75 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Fiserv.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. Fiserv had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

FISV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen lowered shares of Fiserv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $144.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Fiserv from $117.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Fiserv from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.28.

In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact acquired 112,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $94.90 per share, with a total value of $10,683,367.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 13,147,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,247,723,942.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 43,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.31, for a total transaction of $4,485,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 216,864 shares in the company, valued at $22,621,083.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 612,575 shares of company stock worth $57,795,360. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FISV. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Fiserv by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Copperleaf Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 3.5% during the third quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC now owns 3,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 393 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in Fiserv by 1.0% in the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 10,674 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, M. Kraus & Co increased its position in Fiserv by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 39,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,999,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV opened at $101.37 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.10 billion, a PE ratio of 39.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.79. Fiserv has a twelve month low of $89.91 and a twelve month high of $119.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $99.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.66.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

